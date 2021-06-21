Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.97. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

