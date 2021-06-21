Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 89.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,284 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KB Home were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH opened at $42.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.