Metis (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.54 Million

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Metis has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00015495 BTC on major exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $105,454.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.00699880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00081182 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.