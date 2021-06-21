Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.57 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

