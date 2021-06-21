Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,057.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

DML stock opened at C$1.67 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -59.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

