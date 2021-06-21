Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,569 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642,945. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

