Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

