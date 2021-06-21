Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Microsoft by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 575,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $135,631,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $259.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

