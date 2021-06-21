Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.06 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130,570 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

LULU opened at $347.57 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.