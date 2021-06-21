Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,125 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,251 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,282 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

EXK opened at $6.54 on Monday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXK. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

