Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $21.76 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,106 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.25 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $199.47 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.97. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

