Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.31% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 140,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 465,698 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.90 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $889.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

