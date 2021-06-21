Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 380 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 284.92 ($3.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 936.92. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.