Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

