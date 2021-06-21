Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $798.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

