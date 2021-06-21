Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $710,000 Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 27.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 155,985 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 469.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

