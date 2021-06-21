Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,057 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 236,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

