Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 198,554 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in APA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.65 on Monday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

