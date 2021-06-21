Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,457 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.32, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.