Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $735,000 Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZUO opened at $16.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.