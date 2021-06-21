MixMarvel (MIX) Trading Down 19% Over Last Week

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 19% lower against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $570,242.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00695630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00081092 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,310,656,872 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

