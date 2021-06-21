Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,366,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.35. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 166.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

