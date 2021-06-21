Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,773. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

