Monavale (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,452.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $521.86 or 0.01600882 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $19,452.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00411565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010746 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,020 coins and its circulating supply is 7,884 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.