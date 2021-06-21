Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 7,563 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alcoa by 61.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

NYSE AA opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

