Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

