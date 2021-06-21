Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

