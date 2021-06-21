Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $371.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

