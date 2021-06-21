Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 626,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,551,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 167,236 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,018,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 165,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

