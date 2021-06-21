Morgan Stanley Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $610.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

