Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

