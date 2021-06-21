Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MPAA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

