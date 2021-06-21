Myriad (XMY) Tops One Day Volume of $15,744.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $15,744.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 75.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,785,995,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

