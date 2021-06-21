Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 212,565 shares.The stock last traded at $118.64 and had previously closed at $116.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

