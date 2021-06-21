Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s current price.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $102.88 on Monday. Natera has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,427,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,198 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,954. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.