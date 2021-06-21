National Bank Financial Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$55.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PD. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.43.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$611.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.20 and a 52 week high of C$49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.8700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

