National Bank Financial Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.58.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

