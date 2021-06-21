National Bankshares Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$42.75 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269,237 shares in the company, valued at C$89,907,169.94. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,386.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.