National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 62,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 92,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

