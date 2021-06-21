National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb Buys 1,184 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. 295,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,078. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
