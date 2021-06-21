National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb Buys 1,184 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. 295,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,078. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

