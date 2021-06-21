National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE:NHI opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

