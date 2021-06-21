NativeCoin (N8V) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $251.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $251.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 73% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00226779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00037729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001810 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

