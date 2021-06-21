NativeCoin (N8V) Market Cap Tops $2.39 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 67.9% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $363.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00034966 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00215016 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00033671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001671 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

