Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Navient were worth $36,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1,129.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 121,466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 189,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 154,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

