NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 53,899 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of NetApp worth $185,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 155,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NetApp by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

