Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $496.45. The company had a trading volume of 114,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.32. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.14 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

