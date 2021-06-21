NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,695 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTST opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $918.14 million and a P/E ratio of 33.77.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

