New Street Research Lowers BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) to Neutral

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38. BT Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.88.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

