New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,762 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $207,730.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,361,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $326,634.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,675 shares of company stock worth $5,859,439. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

