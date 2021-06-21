New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.29 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of AutoNation worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $88.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

